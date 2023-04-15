Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.57. 56,278,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,281,376. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

