Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 843 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.21.

NYSE FLT traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $221.20. 342,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,529. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.87.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

