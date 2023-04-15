Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,727,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. BNP Paribas began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.4 %

MAN stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $80.01. 226,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,172. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

