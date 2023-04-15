Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,454,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after buying an additional 358,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,222,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.46. 408,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,877. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.15.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

