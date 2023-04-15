Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,303. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

