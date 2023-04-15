Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,603 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

MCO stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.32. The stock had a trading volume of 520,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $339.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

