Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after purchasing an additional 349,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,137,000 after acquiring an additional 153,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,322. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.