Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ST opened at $47.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3,066.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 134,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 56.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after buying an additional 393,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Further Reading

