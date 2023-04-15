SES AI (SES) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SES AI to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SES AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 79 464 1009 51 2.64

SES AI presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.78%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.22%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

SES AI has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SES AI and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -11.25 SES AI Competitors $673.84 million $9.15 million 3.89

SES AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -56.79% -13.02% -10.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SES AI rivals beat SES AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

