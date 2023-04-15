Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a sector perform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shopify Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,065,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

