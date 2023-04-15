Short Interest in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Increases By 55.5%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Alpha Teknova stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,138. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.11.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

