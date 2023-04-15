Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Decreases By 54.2%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASBFY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.34) to GBX 1,900 ($23.53) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,875.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.