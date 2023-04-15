Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rises By 139.3%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 81,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Danske upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.01.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

