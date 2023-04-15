Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Increases By 94.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 637.0 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
BTDPF stock remained flat at $5.55 during trading on Friday. 43 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.