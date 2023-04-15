Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Increases By 94.8%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 637.0 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BTDPF stock remained flat at $5.55 during trading on Friday. 43 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

