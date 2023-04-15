Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Decreases By 62.7%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the March 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RFI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $11.93. 40,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $16.58.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.