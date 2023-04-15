Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Decreases By 62.7%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the March 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RFI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $11.93. 40,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,667. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 29.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

