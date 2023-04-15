Short Interest in CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Drops By 98.0%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRMZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.18. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.
About CreditRiskMonitor.com
