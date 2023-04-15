Short Interest in CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Drops By 98.0%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRMZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.18. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

