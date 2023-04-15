Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expands By 157.6%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,800 shares, an increase of 157.6% from the March 15th total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

CRKN stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

