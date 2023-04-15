Short Interest in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Expands By 100.0%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DTEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. 190,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,281. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.65. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.