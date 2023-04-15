Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Expands By 266.7%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DSV A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.33. 11,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,789. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35.
DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.50.
About DSV A/S
DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.
