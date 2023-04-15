Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Expands By 370.5%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 370.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

