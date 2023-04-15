Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Increases By 328.6%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EMMA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 19,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,265. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

