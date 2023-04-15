Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Increases By 328.6%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of EMMA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 19,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,265. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
