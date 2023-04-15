Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 60.1%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FCAL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $49.62. 9,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,441. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 318.42%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

