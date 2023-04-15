Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 60.1%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FCAL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $49.62. 9,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,441. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18.
