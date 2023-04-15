Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Decreases By 48.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 450,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,281 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $16,165,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after buying an additional 617,379 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 603,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after buying an additional 505,734 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,433. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

