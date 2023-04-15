Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Declines By 93.3%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

FMIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547. Forum Merger IV has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

