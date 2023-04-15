Short Interest in Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Rises By 300.0%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FHLB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Friendly Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.50.

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Friendly Hills Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

