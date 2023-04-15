Short Interest in FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Grows By 333.3%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FRMO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRMO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. FRMO has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.

