Short Interest in Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Rises By 280.4%

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 280.4% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Golden Star Enterprises Price Performance

GSPT remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Golden Star Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Golden Star Enterprises

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

