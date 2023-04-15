Short Interest in HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Decreases By 92.7%

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HEWA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. HealthWarehouse.com has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Get HealthWarehouse.com alerts:

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.