Short Interest in InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Increases By 424.0%

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 424.0% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,490,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InCapta Stock Performance

INCT remained flat at 0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 500,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,293,297. InCapta has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.

InCapta Company Profile

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

