Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases By 167.2%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 167.2% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 12,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,926. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.