Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases By 167.2%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRNGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 167.2% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 12,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,926. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Stories

