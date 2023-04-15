Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Decreases By 59.4%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 407,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Jiuzi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. 1,549,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,467. Jiuzi has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

See Also

