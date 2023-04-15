Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Rises By 200.0%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock remained flat at $12.57 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.