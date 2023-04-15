Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Rises By 200.0%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance
Shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock remained flat at $12.57 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $14.14.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAIKY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.