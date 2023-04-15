Short Interest in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Expands By 217.2%

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 217.2% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,220,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of MLP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 17,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $238.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

