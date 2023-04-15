Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Expands By 316.4%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 316.4% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MAUTF stock remained flat at $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,832. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

