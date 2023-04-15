Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Increases By 331.6%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 331.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

MTUAY traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $128.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

