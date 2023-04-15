Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Declines By 72.8%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the March 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NEVDF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. 87,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.56.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Yerington, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.