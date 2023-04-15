Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Declines By 72.8%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the March 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nevada Copper Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NEVDF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. 87,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.56.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevada Copper (NEVDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.