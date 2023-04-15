Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Declines By 59.6%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 2,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

