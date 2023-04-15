Short Interest in Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Grows By 400.0%

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Plastic2Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTOI remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get Plastic2Oil alerts:

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the provision of technology to recycle waste plastic into liquid fuels and dirty fuel into clean diesel. It operates through the P2O Solution Business segment. The P2O Solution Business segment manufactures and sells the fuel produced through its two P2O processors. The company was founded by John William Bordynuik on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.