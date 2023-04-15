Short Interest in Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Grows By 400.0%

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Plastic2Oil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTOI remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
