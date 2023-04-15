Short Interest in Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Increases By 81.6%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.4 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of RAMPF stock remained flat at $9.71 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

