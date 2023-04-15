Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Decreases By 54.4%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,580. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.