Short Interest in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Rises By 194.7%

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 194.7% from the March 15th total of 780,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.16.

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.