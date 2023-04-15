Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Drops By 66.1%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.37.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $17.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

