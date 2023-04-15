Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Increases By 71.9%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 8,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $2.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 748,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000.

Solid Biosciences, Inc is a life science company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also focuses on developing treatments for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

