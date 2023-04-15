Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases By 175.7%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,667. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLSNY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.