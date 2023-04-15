Short Interest in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rises By 86.9%

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the March 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

TRIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. 1,776,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after acquiring an additional 59,118 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,268,380 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after acquiring an additional 443,777 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

