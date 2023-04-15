Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Grows By 66.7%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSRI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.86. 2,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. TSR has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.84.

TSR ( NASDAQ:TSRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

