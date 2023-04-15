Short Interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Grows By 158.9%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 158.9% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter worth $4,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

VACC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.14. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

