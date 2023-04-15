Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Expands By 650.0%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of VSMV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.