Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Expands By 650.0%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSMV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

