Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Reaches $234.18 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $234.18 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,356.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.21 or 0.00320212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00072929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00535445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00438232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,843,062,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

