SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Update

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the March 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 290,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,618. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. SILVERspac has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in SILVERspac by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 819,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SILVERspac in the 4th quarter worth about $5,959,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SILVERspac in the 4th quarter worth about $3,232,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SILVERspac in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in SILVERspac by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 742,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 311,717 shares in the last quarter.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

